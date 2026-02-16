Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on working with son Aryan after 'Bastards of Bollywood'

News
  • By Salima Bhutto
SRK appeared in a special cameo in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series

  • By Salima Bhutto
Shah Rukh Khan finally broke silence on working with son Aryan Khan, months after his Netflix super-hit series, Bastards of Bollywood, released.

Speaking to SCREEN, the 60-year-old actor said, "I still remember watching The Lion King when it was first released and how moved I was by its characters and memorable soundtrack."

The DDLJ star, apart from his eldest song, also talked about the his children.

"As my children were growing up, it became a staple of our family movie nights," said Khan, adding. “And sharing its magic with them remains one of my fondest memories.”

According to the Dunki actor, since then, that connection has only deepened, with my children becoming an integral part of this story.

Elsewhere in the interview, he also shed light on the idea of legacy, saying, "Legacy isn't solely defined by professional achievements, but by the values and memories I share with my family."

For the Zero actor, balancing both comes down to being fully present. 

In the end Khan said, "While I pursue my passions and work, I never lose sight of the simple joys of being a father."

His interview comes amid the release date of his starrer movie King.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Gauri Khan, the upcoming movie also stars Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Shah Rukh Khan starrrer King is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026.

