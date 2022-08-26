Kiara Advani was never Karan Johar’s first choice for Lust Stories

Kiara Advani's role in Karan Johar's 'Lust Stories' was meant for Kriti Sanon

Kiara Advani was never supposed to be cast in Lust Stories as revealed by director Karan Johar in a recent episode of Koffee with Karan.

The Lust Stories filmmaker revealed that Kiara only got the role after Krisi Sanon turned down the offer because her mother did not want her to do an infamous explicit scene.

“I had offered it to Kriti Sanon, the role… and she said that her mom didn’t allow her,” Karan revealed.

KJo then shared he feared that he would not be able to cast an actor for the role because everyone’s mother could object to that particular sequence, saying: "I thought everybody’s mom would stand in line, not allowing their daughters. It’s actually a very empowering story. It’s about a woman’s right to pleasure."

He further revealed: "So I met Kiara at Manish Malhotra’s house, and I just saw her, I knew her of course, I knew her as Alia Advani then… So I met her and I asked, ‘Can you come tomorrow and meet me, it’s for a short film.’ She came and she heard it and then she was a little zoned out."

However, the Kabir Singh actor wound up accepting the offer due to her keenness to work with Karan.

"I have to say that when I signed the film, it was only to work with Karan Johar. Obviously like I grew up and I wanted to work with him," Kiara also chimed in.