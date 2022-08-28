Anupam Kher laments being sidelined by Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

Anupam Kher recently lamented that he stopped getting offers from Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Aditya Chopra

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, infamous for calling spade a spade, recently lamented that he stopped getting offers from bigwig directors such as Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiawala, and Aditya Chopra.

During a recent interview, the seasoned actor opened up, “I am not a part of mainstream cinema in India today. I am not. I am not doing any Karan Johar film, I am not doing any Sajid Nadiadwala film, I am not doing any Aditya Chopra film because the offers have not come.”

“I was a darling of all these people. I have done everybody’s films. But I am not blaming them for not casting me anymore.”

Kher added: “But because they were not casting me in their films, I found a path where I did a Tamil film called Connect, I did a Telugu film called Tiger Nageswara Rao. I have also done Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai.”

The DDLJ actor went on to state that even though it pains him, he firmly believes that when one door shuts, many other windows and doors open.

He stated, “Otherwise I could’ve have sat down & said, ‘Who were once my friends are now ignoring me and not offering films.. But, it’s not a complaint and neither am I holding it against them. I am just saying that sometimes when one door shuts, so many other windows and doors open.”

Anupam Kher is slated to appear in the upcoming period film Emergency beside Kangana Ranaut.