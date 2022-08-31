Deepika Padukone voiceovers Ranbir Singh in Brahmastra, fans claim

Ayan Mukerjee, Brahmastra's director, recently released a clip from his upcoming film on Instagram which featured Ranbir Kapoor burning in a fire and a voiceover running in the background. Netizens have claimed that it was Deepika Padukone's voice in the voiceover, as reported by Hindustan Times.

With just 10 days to go for Brahmastra's theatrical release, Ayan Mukerjee is sharing a lot of pictures and videos related to Brahmastra. In a recent clip, Deepika's voice was heard by the fans however, Ayan made it clear in a promotional event that Deepika is not part of the film despite some reports saying so.

Brahmastra is intended to be the first part of a trilogy as a part of its cinematic universe called 'Astraverse'. The film features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles and is directed by Ayan Mukerjee.