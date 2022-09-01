Kriti Sanon wins Filmfare Award for Best Actor: 'It's a dream come true'

Kriti Sanon bagged the Best Actor award at Filmfare 2022 for her film 'Mimi'

Actress Kriti Sanon this week won a Filmfare Award 2022 for Best Actor in the lead role for her film Mimi, and shared that it’s a 'dream come true' for her.

As pet NDTV, the actress showed her gratitude and happiness via Instagram, sharing a post recently which showed her lying next to the trophy.

Kriti wrote: “I ain’t sleepin alone tonight! My heart is full… Gratitude. The black lady is finally here."

"Thank you @Filmfarefor this much needed validation and for making my dream come true.”

“A biggg thank you to #Dinoo and @laxman.utekar sir for giving me this beautiful role and for being my constant supporters… I love you both! @maddockfilms," she added.

Kriti further shared: “The entire cast and crew who made this film beyond special.. And the lovely audiences and all my fans for giving Mimi and me so so much love!





Many of Kriti’s friends from her personal and professional life congratulated her including her sister, Nupur Sanon.