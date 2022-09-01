Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' most expensive Bollywood film with INR 400 crore budget

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' is billed as one of the most expensive films of Bollywood.

Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmastra reportedly has a whopping budget of INR 410 crore, making it one of the most expensive films of Bollywood, as per Bollywood Hungama.

According to sources, the official budget of Brahmastra, excluding print and publicity expenses, stands at around INR 410 crores.

"It's the costliest Bollywood film to date and the expenditure will be visible on each and every frame of the film," said an insider.

"The idea was to create a big screen spectacle like never before and Ayan Mukerji and his team have managed to come up with visuals that will blow away the mind of the audience. The trailer is just a tease, as visuals of the film are at another level."

The source further disclosed, "While there is an element of nervousness in the stakeholders, they are also silently confident about the project."

Helmed by Ayan, Brahmastra has entered into the club of most expensive films of Bollywood beating 2018 YRF'S Thugs of Hindostan, which was made on a budget of INR 310 crore.