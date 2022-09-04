Ranveer Singh called out for 'dancing with 25 girls' during 'JayeshBhai Jordaar' promotions

Ranveer Singh danced with 25 girls during promotions: Vivek Agnihotri

Ranveer Singh's movie JayeshBhai Jordaar is being slammed for bizarre promotion campaign.

In a recent interview, director Vivek Agnihotri spoke that a film that focused on female foeticide shouldn't have been promoted by Ranveer by dancing with 25 glamorous women, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Vivek said in an interview with Kushal Mehra, "Ranveer Singh, the so called number 1 star. People don't get tired praising him. His film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which was on female foeticide about how people should not kill girls.

He added: "What a wonderful subject but then how were they promoting the film? Ranveer went shirtless and was dancing with 25 girls during the promotions. He was like just dancing with 25 sexy and glamourous girls. Nobody knew that the film was about female foeticide. It's not a fashion show or some comedy film. Why would people go and see that?"

JayeshBhai Jordaar was a Yash Raj Films production and got released on May 13. The film focused on the topic of female foeticide and starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role.