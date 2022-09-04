Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor shares unseen pictures of Rishi Kapoor on his birthday

Neetu Kapoor wishes Rishi Kapoor on his 70th Birth Anniversary

Earlier today, Neetu Kapoor posted pictures of her husband Rishi Kapoor on his 70th birthday.

In the picture, the couple can be seen having fun at a party, where Rishi is wearing huge pink funky glasses and Neetu wears a multicolour boa scarf. Neetu Kapoor wrote: “Happy Birthday” with a heart emoticon.

See the post:





As soon as the veteran actress posted the picture, the comment section of her Instagram flooded with love comments.

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor also shared a picture wishing her father a happy birthday with an emotional note.

Riddhima wrote: “We miss you so much especially today but with a cheer, not a tear, in our eye, Love you papa.”

Late Rishi Kapoor died on April 2020 at the age of 67. The actor died after battling from cancer for two years.