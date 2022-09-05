Shaan Shahid's 'Zarrar' gets a release delay for THIS reason

Film star Shaan Shahid extends his upcoming action-thriller Zarrar's release date by a week in respect to the recent flood incidents in Pakistan.

Based on true events, the spy film was slated for a launch on September 23 but now will hit screens on the 29 instead.

The Waar actor took to his Twitter space to share the news with some closeups from Zarrar's poster which read, "Rise of the invisible," alongside his sweaty anger-ridden face, "Zarrar's release date changed due to the recent floods. The new date is September 29. I thank all my fans for their continued support."

Written and directed by Shahid himself the film will see him headlining the action-thriller as well.

Apart from the Arth actor, Zarrar stars Kiran Malik, Nayyer Ejaz, Nadeem Baig and Shafqat Cheema in supporting roles.



The teaser of the video, released earlier this year, saw a bloodied Shaan clinching his fists implying readiness to battle.

