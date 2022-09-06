Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha to tie the knot this September

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal soon to become husband and wife

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are reportedly to get married by the end of this month.

News agency ANI said: “As per the sources, the two are now all set to tie the knot in September end. The celebrations will begin in Delhi and then move and conclude in Mumbai in the first week of October.

“The D-day will be held at a South Mumbai hotel”, stated ANI.

According to NDTV, no official announcement has been made by the couple so far. But last month, Richa Chadha, in an interview, dropped hints on getting married, said: “I think shaadi… shaadi ho jaegi iss saal. Kar lenge ksisi tarah se.”

She went on, “We’re very excited to get married but just worried about COVID and want to be responsible. Don’t want to be in the news for the wrong reasons.”

The Fukrey actress further added: “Plus, we’ve both gotten really, really busy when stuff opened up, and work resumed at full pace. So I’m saying we have to like... do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year.”

The two also decided on getting married back in 2020, but the plan got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are dating since 2015. They made their relationship in 2017.