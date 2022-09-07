Karan Johar also finds Fabulous lives of Bollywood Wives cringy

Karan Johar took to Instagram to congratulate his friends Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari for the success of their show on Netflix, Fabulous lives of Bollywood Wives.

Karan Johar shared the poster of the show in his Instagram post and wrote in the caption, "So never thought there would come a day where these fabulous friends of mine would be trending globally! So, let’s put it in perspective! Of course, it’s cringy! (And bingy) Of course it’s guilty pleasure viewing (pleasure is still pleasure). Of course, it may appear manicured and artificial (aren’t we all). Of course, it’s far from being intellectually stimulating (don’t we need a break from that at times).

He added: "But you’ve got to admit these girls have the sass and guts to put themselves out there knowing you may laugh at them!!!! I am super proud of them!! And love them dearly!!! You can troll baby troll but it won’t stop them from Rock and Roll!!!! The show is being massively viewed and therein lies the validation! That’s what makes it fabulous.”

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives had its season 2 released recently on Netflix after the success of its first season. In the new season, the show focuses on the glamorous lives of Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari.