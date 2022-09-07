Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal to tie the knot in September this year

Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal have decided to get married this year in September as per a report by Hindustan Times.

The Fukrey couple was supposed to get married in March 2022 after delaying their marriage due to the pandemic but the plans could not be materialized because of their work life.

As per the sources, the couple is set to get married this year by the end of September. The Fukrey couple has planned two ceremonies in Mumbai and Delhi. The ceremonies will be followed by a Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony, concluding with a grand reception in Mumbai hosting around 400 people.

Ali and Richa met each other for the first time in 2012. After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019 and the couple was set to get married in 2020.