Mahira Khan congratulates newly-weds Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan congratulated Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal who got married recently.

On Monday, the 33-year-old Bollywood star took to Instagram and shared stunning pictures with his wife Natasha from their wedding.

The newlyweds looked adorable in the photos and celebrities and fans could not help but praise them.

Even Khan commented on Dhawan’s post and wrote “Mubaaaaarakk (Congratulations)”.

Varun and Natasha got married on 24th January in an intimate ceremony and many celebrities congratulated them including Karan Johar who penned an emotional note for Dhawan.

Johar wrote a post that read as “I am filled with a multitude of emotions and memories as I write this post! I still remember meeting this kid in goa! Long hair, big dreams in his eyes and a swag that was waiting to explode on celluloid! A few years later he was was my Assistant on MNIK! I silently observed his determined sincerity and also how hilarious he can be...sometimes even unintentionally!”





“When he faced the camera for me for the first time I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him..: almost assuming the role of a parent... that feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment... my boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life... congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever...love you,” he concluded.