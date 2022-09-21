Sonam Kapoor, hubby Anand Ahuja call son Vayu, drop first precious picture

Power couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who welcomed a son on August 20, have finally chosen a beautiful name for him.

The duo have named their little munchkin Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, a rather unique one.

Taking to Instagram, the Khoobsurat actress shared a breath-taking shot with businessman hubby and baby as they twinned in yellow.

She added a cute caption highlighting the feel behind this name, "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength...In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. In Hindu scriptures, Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas."





"He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe."

"All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family."



In the pictures what fans could witness was the pair's love as Anand kisses Sonam on the forehead enjoying their journey as parents.



