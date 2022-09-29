Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha share a voice not for fans ahead of their wedding

Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha took to Instagram to share a message for their fans in the form of a voice note. In the voice note, the couple thanks the fans for giving them love, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The Fukrey couple shared a message for their fans and celebrity friends in the form of a voice note that they shared on Instagram reels.

In the voice note, the couple talks about how their wedding plans got delayed due to the pandemic and extended gratitude for the love and blessings they have received ahead of their wedding.

The voice note says, "Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other and now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends.” Ali then says, “We are so so very touched and blessed by the love and blessings coming our way.” Richa then signs off saying, “We offer you nothing but our love, thank you.”

Ali and Richa met each other for the first time in 2012. After dating for seven years, Ali and Richa are all set to get married on October 6, 2022.