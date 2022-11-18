Mahira Khan bags award for 'Prince Charming'

Pakistan's biggest superstar Mahira Khan has just laid her hands on the award for best actress in Prince Charming at Indus Valley International film festival in New Delhi.

Last year, Shehryar Munawar after making waves released his very first short film Prince Charming starring Khan and Zahid Ahmed broadly focusing on post-marital depression.

About the honour, the Humsafar starlet said, "This award goes out to all the ladies who are silently suffering from post-marital depression."

"Our society doesn't talk about it, we consider such topics as taboos and yet here we are. I'm glad that this role touched the audience's heart, it’s one of the roles which shall stay close to my heart forever. I would like to thank my dear friend Shehryar Munawar for believing in me."



The directorial captures in 12 minutes the marooned reality of an otherwise stable relationship.











