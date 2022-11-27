Ali Zafar comes out with his kidnapping details on a public forum: See

Pakistani singing sensation Ali Zafar was kidnapped once as he talks about the experience in a candid chat.

He and his wife were kidnapped in 2009 which was traumatic.

Taking to Instagram, the Jhoom crooner shared all about it, "In 2009, me and Ayesha were kidnapped. We survived and don’t really talk about it. However, that did not leave the trauma that being blackmailed, bullied and harassed by someone who came to your parties, flaunted pictures with you and called you a friend did."

"We decided to file for damages but seeing how difficult the system makes things for you to seek justice, I have decided to put things out there for people to read for themselves. I have made a thread on Twitter where I have posted some of the documents from my evidence in court."

He further wrote, "Almost 5 years ago, I turned to our justice system, the proper and professional way, to seek justice and claim damages. After all these years, the system has not allowed us to ask all the RELEVANT questions and present all the RELEVANT evidence in court. Why?"



It was the first time the singer took the kidnapping details to his accounts to tell public that despite being a popular person he isn’t getting justice.



Here is his Twitter thread which claims that how the person he knew was involved in it.

