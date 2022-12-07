Ranveer Singh calls his wifey Deepika Padukone ''very gharelu"

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh talks about his superstar wife Deepika Padukone in a recent chat.

Ranveer and Deepika love each other the most and the former does not shy away from making her feel special.

Speaking with Esquire, the Simmba star revealed, "Deepika and I just bought our first house together, so we’re building our home! I moved into her place after the wedding, so it’s been about four years now. But this is our first home together."

He continued, "Because she’s so busy with everything she does and I’m also busy, and she’s very homely. She’s very gharelu [the Hindi word for homebody]. We don’t go out much and we love spending time with each other at home. So, this home that we’ve gotten is a couple of hours outside the city; it’s quiet, it’s secluded and it really is the perfect place for us to spend our quality time."

"She’s put her heart into decorating it and she’s very house-proud, and I love observing that child-like excitement in her and I encourage her to do it more and more."

He added, "She’s a closeted interior decorator with a lot of fluid creativity. I tease her that she’s like a little girl with a doll house. She loves playing homemaker, and I find that extremely endearing. So, at this moment, I just want to spend quality time with my wife at home."



At the same time the Gully Boy actor also stressed on why he was able to connect with the Gehraiyaan starlet so deeply.



