Shirley Setia ''thankful for how things panned out" this year

Singer-actor Shirley Setia talks about 2022 being one of the best years of her life as she came on screen.

Setia made her big screen debut with Nikamma and later got a start on her Telugu film with Krishna Vrinda Vihari.

She tells us, "I’ve always dreamt of becoming an actor and seeing myself on the big screen one day. And that finally happened, with two of my films. I feel grateful for how things panned out."

The Jab Koi Baat crooner feels fortunate that at a time when most Hindi films were unable to amass much at the box office, her Telugu project raked in the moolah. She recalls, "I asked a friend in Bengaluru to book tickets [to my film in advance] because there was chatter that all the shows are houseful. But, she was like, ‘Koi baat nahin. Hume aise hi mil jayegi ticket’. But, she soon called back to say, ‘Shirley, mujhe iss film ki tickets mili hi nahin and I’m so happy about it (laughs)."

What made these moments extra special was her parents flying down from New Zealand to India just to be with her.

"They were so happy for me. There’s no greater joy than seeing your parents happy and proud because of what you’ve done."



Gearing up for 2023, Setia says she is gradually picking up tricks to survive in the industry.











