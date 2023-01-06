Suhana Khan dating Bachchan's Agastya Nanda: Reports

Suhana Khan and Bachchan's Agasyta Nanda dating

The fraternity is well on its way to becoming a family! First Bollywood romance to spark this year is between Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson.



While rumour mills have been rife about their alleged romance for a while, a source from the sets of director Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies confirmed that actors Suhana and Agastya Nanda are in a relationship.



A source spills all out, "Suhana accompanied Agastya to a Christmas brunch hosted by the Kapoor family, the latter’s extended paternal side."

"Agastya introduced Suhana to all the family members as his partner," the source added.



"They would spend a lot of time together and were not even trying to hide their bond. While they don’t plan to make it official yet, most people in the production house learnt about their bond in August 2022."



Agastya's mum, Shweta Bachchan, loves Suhana and totally approves of her and this affair.

Who knew their acting debut together would also start a romance between them? Yes, it all started on the set of Zoya’s upcoming film.

