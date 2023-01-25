Kangana Ranuat calls the film industry 'crass', slams box office numbers

Kangana Ranuat calls the film industry 'crass' a day after Pathaan release

On the day of Pathaan release, actress Kangana Ranaut has tweeted that the film industry wants to “project success" of any endeavour by "flashing currency digits in your face.



Her comment came soon after the release of the movie Pathaan which is expected to have a record-breaking opening.

The star tweets, "Film industry is so crass and crude that whenever they want to project success of any endeavour/creation/art they throw flashing currency digits in your face, as if art has no other purpose.. it exposes their lowly standards and the kind of deprived lives they live."



She also said that the cinema is not made for major economic gains just like other industries and that is the reason artists are worshipped.

"Primitively art blossomed in temples and reached literature/theatres and eventually inside cinemas. It is an industry but not designed for major economic gains like other billion/trillion dollar businesses, that’s why art/artists are worshipped not industrialists or billionaires.” She further added, “So even if artists indulge in polluting the very fibre of art and culture in the nation they must do it discreetly not shamelessly…"



Kangana's twitter account was therefore restored on Tuesday after two years of being banned for "repeated violations" of its hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies.