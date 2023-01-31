Disha Patani has a fun day with korean star Jackson Wang: Step Inside

Disha Patani has a fun day with K-pop star Jackson Wang: Step Inside

Actress Disha Patani joined K-pop star Jackson Wang to show him around Mumbai on a carriage during his visit to India for the Lollapalooza festival.



Jackson shared a bunch of pictures and videos from his India visit on Instagram and it shows Disha sitting alongside him during their carriage ride roaming arfound the streets of Mumbai.



Sharing the pics and videos on Instagram on Tuesday, Jackson wrote, “#MAGICMAN in Lollapalooza India 2023. Always wanted to visit. Finally.. Such an amazing experience with all of you since the moment at the airport to seeing you all to the show to new friends to the experience of the culture. Such an honor. Very blessed. I hope I get to come back more often. @lollaindia.”







While Jackson is seen in a colourful tee and pyjamas, the Malang actress wore a full-sleeves white crop top and loose blue denims. They are seen waving to the onlookers and enjoying their time on the carriage as wind blows through their hair.



His fans commented on his post, “So glad you had a good time. Come back with a full concert sometime. India will always welcome you.” Another wrote, “I’m so glad you were finally able to visit India after wanting to go for so long!!” One more wrote, “Glad you enjoyed."









