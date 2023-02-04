Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie enjoys a snow day in Colorado: See

Superstar Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas beat the winters together.

Since the day Chopra introduced her baby girl to the world social media has been gushing over her cuteness and cannot get enough.

Well, PeeCee is quite active online and taking to Instagram shared some insights into her snow outing.

The Quantico actress looks stylish as ever in a blue, white and red checks jumpsuit. She left her hair open and paired her outfit with grey shades while she holds Malti's pram.

Although we cannot see the munchkin's face it is clear that she was in the pram looking at the scenic beauty around.

As caption, she wrote, "Creating Perfect Moments everyday."

Chopra's husband and Malti's father Nick Jonas reacted with a fire and heart emoji.















