Kiara Advani becomes new face of mango drink brand Slice, Katrina Kaif missed

Kiara Advani replaces Katrina Kaif in Slice add, fans miss the latter

Superstar Kiara Advani posted a clip from an ad and that left many comparing her to actor Katrina Kaif.

On Friday, the Kabir Singh actress shared the first look from her drink commercial.

While many adored Kiara's new avatar, some also missed seeing Kat.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara posted a video featuring herself in the new ad.

This opens up with the diva walking in with a bottle of mango drink and holding the glass she teases a little boy sitting at a table beside her, convincing him to drink.

For the commercial she wears a yellow one-shoulder ruffled top paired with a matching skirt looking gorgeous as ever.

The clip also showed a close-up shot of of the newlyweds lips as she sips the yummy beverage bringing back memories of Kat's ad.

As caption, Kiara penned, “Aisi khusbhoo, aisa ras @slice_india bana hai raseele aamon se bas! Kya aapne Slice try kiya(Such smell and taste, it’s made of juicy mangoes. Have you tried it yet)?”

As soon as the commercial went viral fans were quick enough to comment, "Kiara is awesome, and we all love her but I can't imagine Slice without Katrina Kaif, who has ruled this advertisement for years. Like MSD for CSK, Messi for Barca, Jetha Lal for TMKOC, similarly Kat for slice. It's hard to imagine these things without them."

"I love Kiara but Katrina is next level," said another one.











