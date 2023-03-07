Jacqueline Fernandez gets a creepy Holi wish from Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar calls Jacqueline Fernandez his bomma in Holi letter

Amidst the ongoing money laundering case the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes a letter to actress Jacqueline Fernandez to wish her on Holi.

The conman is accused of extorting Rs 200. crore from the wife of a former Fortis promoter.

In the letter, Sukesh first sent his friends, family, haters, supporters, enemies and legal team a 'happy holi,' then he wished the Judwaa 2 star and wrote, "I also wish the most fantastic human, the amazing, my ever-beautiful Jacqueline a very Happy Holi. On this day, festival of colours, I promise you, the colours which faded or disappeared will be brought back to you, a 100x folds. "

"I will make sure of that and its my responsibility. You know I will go to all extent, for you my baby girl. I love you my baby, stay smiling. You know well what you mean to me and how much you mean to me. Love you my princess, miss you loads, my bee. My bomma. My love. My Jackie."



Previously, the superstar appeared before the Delhi's Patiala house court and made some shocking revelations.

"He introduced himself as the owner of Sun TV and claimed J Jayalalitha was his aunt. Chandrashekhar said he was a big fan, and said I should do films in South India too, and as the owner of Sun TV, they had many projects lined up. We should try to work together in south Indian movies." She also revealed that Sukesh used to call her from jail.



