Spiritual cleanse: Anoushey Ashraf announces digital detox ahead of Ramzan

Anoushey Ashraf takes a break from social media to focus on her spirits this Ramadan

Host and RJ Anoushey Ashraf is taking a break from social media to prepare her soul, mind and spirit for Ramadan.

Anoushey will be at the mountains set into her awakening mode and so nothing would disturb her for a whole week.

On Sunday, she took to her Instagram space and penned in a goodbye note for all her fans and followers, "[I’m] taking a week off social media to ensure I cleanse my mind, spirit, soul and emotions to start Ramazan with an empty mind open to receive blessings, wisdom and goodness."

"I've made it to the mountains again and have signed up for a spiritual retreat which will be about deep conversations, meditation, reading and prayer. Just finding my groove before I set into Ramazan's self-reflection, realisation and awakening mode," she adds.



Although Anoushey will miss her social media family she is excited for the spiritual journey ahead.

"I must admit that I’ll miss my social media family this week but I'm also excited to renew my sensibilities, empty this vessel off all the load and come back with a willingness to offer more of myself once I return. I love you all and will. I’ll keep you in my prayers. Much love."

















