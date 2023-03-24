Iqra Aziz expressed joy at being Adnan Siddiqui's first preference as co-star

Iqra Aziz thinks working with Adnan Siddique would be an absolute dream

Actor Adnan Siddiqui appeared on the Mirza Malik show and so expressed his desire to share screen space with Iqra Aziz and she has now responded to it.

During the interview, the host asked the Mom star about his choice for a female co-star, "I know if I say a younger actor's name, people would go online and bash me for being so aged and wanting to work with younger women."

"However, having addressed this first, I would certainly wish to work with Iqra Aziz because she's quite beautiful."



The Suno Chanda starlet taking notice of her recognition shared an Instagram story to show her delight.

"So, when are we doing this?" asked the starlet, while sharing a screengrab, "It would be an absolute pleasure and a dream, sir!"



Aziz is widely known for her versatile acting and roles which makes her one of the most sough-after-actress of the industry, with many people wanting to work with her like the legendary Adnan Siddiqui.

Her delicate features and infectious smile also plays a part in her fame.

