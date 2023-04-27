Kareena Kapoor turns photographer for hubby Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor captures breathtaking shots of husband Saif Ali Khan.

The couple were seen having alone time when the Jab We Met star instantly clicked a smiling Saif in a black tee as he chilled by the pool.

She then took to her Instagram stories and could not stop swooning over him, "Why so handsome?"

Kareena is an avid social media user and often shares insights into her life, be it mother, wife duties or her work endeavors.



Fans love her constant treat.

Both share two sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan and are doting parents.



