بدھ21؍صفر المظفّر 1440ھ 31؍اکتوبر2018ء
متفرق , ویڈیو رپورٹس

پولش خاتون ایوا زوبیک گوادر پہنچ گئیں

ویب ڈیسک
31 اکتوبر ، 2018


کراچی سمیت پاکستان کے مختلف شہروں کی سیر کرنے وا لی پولش خاتون ایوا زوبیک گوادرکی سیر کرنے پہنچ گئیں ۔

View this post on Instagram

The Gwadar (Balochistan) Vlog is finally out on YouTube And this one is extra special because foreigners like me need heaps of permits to even enter Balochistan...! So make sure you click on that YouTube link in my bio and watch the experience . The trip was breathtaking in so many ways. Yes, learning about Gwadar’s economic potential was enlightening. But even more touching were the moments spent with my feet in the sea, looking up at the sunset, feeling the warm Arabian wind caress my hair softly. Thanking the universe for places of such devastating natural beauty. . This trip was made possible, on an admin level and more, by the guys over at @cpicglobal. Thanks for showing me yet another side of Pakistan

A post shared by Eva zu Beck (@evazubeck) on


ایوازو بیک نے اپنے دوست سیاحوں کے ساتھ خوبصورت پہاڑوں ، ریگستان اور وسیع سمندر اور ڈھیروں خوبصورت مقامات سے مالا مال صوبے بلوچستان کے شہر گوادر پہنچی ۔

View this post on Instagram

No filter today. Let’s talk about mental health This one is up-close-and-personal, so get ready. #WorldMentalHealthDay . Not every day is a happy day. Not for you, not for me. Not for anyone, however hard they try to sell it to you on Instagram. . Some of us feel so unloving of ourselves that love itself ceases to exist. Some of us become so dispossessed that we turn to vices more abusive than ourselves. Some of us lose control so furiously that black holes of anxiety begin to pierce our fabric. . Trust me, I’ve been there. I’ve gone through times so dark that the scars remain to this day. I broke profound relationships, sent myself into abandonment, fostered so much self-hate and anger that it spills out sometimes to this day. . And in those dark times, it felt like the light had vanished forever. But nothing was further from the truth. . Because the light comes back. It always does. . Sometimes you need to radically change your circumstances and break off, once and for all, from the toxicity. That takes guts and courage. . Sometimes, you need to get out of your own head in order to recalibrate and regain yourself. Go and help people who need your help. Get a hug from someone you love. Talk to as many kindred souls as possible. Run for five miles without stopping. Buy a stranger a cup of coffee. . Reclaim that sense of belonging and unity. Then look at yourself in that context. . Trust me, I get it. And I’m sure that many others around you get it, too. . While hope may seem like a dim flicker at first, one day, it will become a flame.

A post shared by Eva zu Beck (@evazubeck) on


View this post on Instagram

Enough. That’s it. I’ve seen enough. Today, I make a promise to all of you and to our Earth: as of today, I am completely giving up single-use plastic bags and single-use cups. #goneplasticfree . We all love travelling and exploring our planet, but we don’t do enough to protect it from the damage we cause it. A single piece of plastic takes 1000 years to decompose, and according to some research, it NEVER actually disappears. . Witnessing forests, lakes and mountains filled with plastic waste, I’ve had enough of seeing our nature suffer. I’m taking action. . Are you coming with me? ‍️ You don’t have to be as radical as me, but here is how you can contribute with even the smallest of steps: Invest in a reusable plastic bottle that you can fill up from a larger tank, instead of using small single-use plastic bottles. Refuse plastic straws at restaurants and cafes. Bring a canvas bag when you go shopping so you don’t have to use single-use plastic bags. Swap liquid soap for bar soap to reduce your use of plastic packaging. Bring a thermos or reusable mug to coffee shops so you’re not using their plastic and paper cups. . Let’s do this together. If you’re taking the challenge with me, tag me in your photos, videos and captions, tell me what you’re going to do to reduce your use of plastic waste, and use the hashtag #goneplasticfree. Let’s get this movement started. ️

A post shared by Eva zu Beck (@evazubeck) on


جہاں انہوں نے سی پیک منصوبے کا دورہ کیا اور ساتھ ہی بلندو بالا پہاڑوں اور سمندر کی سیر کی اور یہ مناظر اپنے کیمرے میں قید کئے جس کی ویڈیو ایوزوبیک نے اپنے فیس اکاؤنٹ پر شیئر کی ہے جبکہ ایوا نے اپنے ویلوگ میں گوادر کو مستقبل کا دبئی بھی قرار دیدیا۔


یاد رہے کہ رواں سال پاکستان کے جشن آزادی کے موقع پر پولینڈ کی شہری ’ایوا زوبیک‘ کی پاکستانی پرچم اوڑے ڈانس کرنے کی ویڈیو سوشل میڈیا پروائرل ہوگئی تھی اور یہی ان کے پاکستانی میڈیا کی توجہ کا سبب بنا۔

پولش خاتون ایوا زوبیک ’کراچی‘ کی دیوانی ہوگئیں

رواں سال پاکستان کے جشن آزادی کے موقع پر پولینڈ کی...

پولش سیاح ایوا زوبیک اپریل میں اپنے دوست کے کہنے پر پہلی مرتبہ پاکستان کی قومی ائیر لائن پی آئی اے کے ذریعے پاکستان آئیں تھی۔

قومی ائیر لائن نے سماجی رابطے کی ویب سائٹ ٹوئٹر پر ایک پوسٹ شیئر کیا تھا جس میں ان کا کہنا تھا کہ ایوا زوبیک پی آئی اے سے کراچی آئیں اور وہ ’روشنیوں کے شہر‘ کی دیوانی ہوگئیں ۔

