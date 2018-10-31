پولش خاتون ایوا زوبیک گوادر پہنچ گئیں

کراچی سمیت پاکستان کے مختلف شہروں کی سیر کرنے وا لی پولش خاتون ایوا زوبیک گوادرکی سیر کرنے پہنچ گئیں ۔
ایوازو بیک نے اپنے دوست سیاحوں کے ساتھ خوبصورت پہاڑوں ، ریگستان اور وسیع سمندر اور ڈھیروں خوبصورت مقامات سے مالا مال صوبے بلوچستان کے شہر گوادر پہنچی ۔
جہاں انہوں نے سی پیک منصوبے کا دورہ کیا اور ساتھ ہی بلندو بالا پہاڑوں اور سمندر کی سیر کی اور یہ مناظر اپنے کیمرے میں قید کئے جس کی ویڈیو ایوزوبیک نے اپنے فیس اکاؤنٹ پر شیئر کی ہے جبکہ ایوا نے اپنے ویلوگ میں گوادر کو مستقبل کا دبئی بھی قرار دیدیا۔
یاد رہے کہ رواں سال پاکستان کے جشن آزادی کے موقع پر پولینڈ کی شہری ’ایوا زوبیک‘ کی پاکستانی پرچم اوڑے ڈانس کرنے کی ویڈیو سوشل میڈیا پروائرل ہوگئی تھی اور یہی ان کے پاکستانی میڈیا کی توجہ کا سبب بنا۔
پولش سیاح ایوا زوبیک اپریل میں اپنے دوست کے کہنے پر پہلی مرتبہ پاکستان کی قومی ائیر لائن پی آئی اے کے ذریعے پاکستان آئیں تھی۔
قومی ائیر لائن نے سماجی رابطے کی ویب سائٹ ٹوئٹر پر ایک پوسٹ شیئر کیا تھا جس میں ان کا کہنا تھا کہ ایوا زوبیک پی آئی اے سے کراچی آئیں اور وہ ’روشنیوں کے شہر‘ کی دیوانی ہوگئیں ۔
