پولش خاتون ایوا زوبیک گوادر پہنچ گئیں

The Gwadar (Balochistan) Vlog is finally out on YouTube And this one is extra special because foreigners like me need heaps of permits to even enter Balochistan...! So make sure you click on that YouTube link in my bio and watch the experience . The trip was breathtaking in so many ways. Yes, learning about Gwadar’s economic potential was enlightening. But even more touching were the moments spent with my feet in the sea, looking up at the sunset, feeling the warm Arabian wind caress my hair softly. Thanking the universe for places of such devastating natural beauty. . This trip was made possible, on an admin level and more, by the guys over at @cpicglobal. Thanks for showing me yet another side of Pakistan