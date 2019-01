’دبنگ3 ‘ کی تیاریاں شروع، شوٹنگ کا آغاز اپریل سے ہوگا

View this post on Instagram

EXCLUSIVE update dabangg 3 Mega Cop #ChulbulPandey is back sooner than expected ... Shoot of #Dabangg3 starts this April with @BeingSalmanKhan ... Directed by @PDdancing ...Produced by @arbaazSkhan . . . . . . Follow [email protected] #purplebollywood #purplebollywoodchannel #Dabangg3 #arbazkhan #prabhudeva #beingsalmankhan #salmankhanno1world #beingintouch #dabangg3