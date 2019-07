اقراء عزیز اور یاسر حسین نے باضابطہ منگنی کرلی

View this post on Instagram

Now that the dust has settled and I am done with exams, let me put this out there as to how happy I am for you. You have always been my bacha, my sister and the one I will move worlds for if possible. I know I am not there with you since 4 years, be it your birthdays or this day. But I want you to know how excited, happy and overwhelmed I am for this phase of your life. You are an amazing daughter, sister and I am sure great fiancé too. I have met only one more pure-hearted woman than you, that is our mom. I read too many a things online about the proposal, about all the religious debate, moral debate and somewhere ethical too. I know how all of that has taken us aback and how we moved ahead despite of all the unnecessary discussions. Yasir, you are an amazing person and I am happy that you both take care of each other this well. I hope God blesses you both with the best adventures, exciting life and loving memories for this phase that is ahead of you both. My suggestion to you both is, there are fights and then there are battles. We choose our battles and not the meagre fights and we choose our battles wisely and fight for them. May you both help each other grow more and better. Baki, kuch tau log kahenge, Logun ka kaam hai kehna. Love and blessings to you both, and as Mom says, hamarey ghar ki tau pehli khushi hai.