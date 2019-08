باکسنگ رِنگ میں دھوم مچانے والا پولیس اہلکار

View this post on Instagram

I am proudly announced that Allhamdullilah I have won the silver medal in world police and fire 2019. In which 11 thousand athletes were Participated from all over the world. This is proud for Pakistan police and also police that I participated in this game and Got achievement. I am truly thankful to IG Sindh Syed kaleem Imam for his support and love.. specially thanks to my teachers for there love. @pakistan_army2 @defencepk @[email protected]_sports_world @thetopcity1 @kunwarmoeez @amirza180 @followpakistan