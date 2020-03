عالمی بیڈمٹن مقابلوں میں پاکستانی خواتین نے چاندی کا تمغہ جیت لیا

View this post on Instagram

Shukar Alhamdulilah, Hard work has paid off and we have achieved a silver medalat Kenya international badminton tournament in womens doubles . Thank you to coaches, family, friends, and dear fans for your prayers and support. It's because of your support & prayers that we are now ranked #149 in the world Need your prayers for continuous improvement . #SilverMedal #kenyaInternational2020 #Mombasa, #Kenya #Rank149 #liningpakistan #MagnusSports #PakistanZindabad #PalwashaBashir #PB #keepSupporting