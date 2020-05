بلال مقصود نے علی ظفر کو متاثر کردیا

View this post on Instagram

How inspiration and creativity seek each other. Saw @bilalxmaqsood from “Strings” the Band on his FB page singing a few lines that touched and inspired me to render my own version of it. I added a couplet of my own poetry and composition to his and sang it the way I felt the emotion. Hope you guys like it. Special thanks to Bilal for letting me render it. #strings #alizafar #bilalmaqsood #faisalkapadia