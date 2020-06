باکسر عامر خان کا زہرہ شاہ کے اہلخانہ کیلئے امداد کا اعلان

View this post on Instagram

My team at @amirkhanfoundation visited Zohra's parents and siblings today. We have assured them that we will get justice for Zohra, and ensured them that her siblings will all receive a good education. We also have their word that they will not be coerced into any financial settlement from Zohra's murderers. Finally, they are humbled at the launch of our Child Protection Fund in Zohra's name, which will protect hundreds and thousands of children in the years to come, until we eradicate child abuse from Pakistan completely. #justiceforzohrashah