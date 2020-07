کورونا سے صحتیاب روبینہ اشرف گھر پہنچنے پر خوش

View this post on Instagram

To the smile i thought ill never be able to see again, the hands I thought ill never get to kiss again. My beloved amma fought for a month and came back to us, each day I prayed to Allah to give me the most precious thing back, looking at how each day she would fight back to come to us was the most beautiful feeling. This time not only taught me to care for her more, but to know i am nothing without her. This picture and post is mostly to thank all the people who prayed for her, her fans who always messaged and asked about her and wished her well. Please keep her in your prayers. We love you too bits Special thanks to @samanjumm for capturing these beautiful moments and Nida @bazzlepk for putting this beautiful setup for us