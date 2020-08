انگین آج پاکستانی بچوں سے ملیں گے

View this post on Instagram

First time in Pakistan! Renowned Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, The Lead Actor of famous Turkish drama serial “Ertugul Ghazi” will be meeting three critically ill Make-A-Wish children who wish to meet their hero we appreciate the help & assistance of Make-A-Wish Türkiye this wish possible. #ertugul #makeawishPakistan #makeawishturkiye www.makeawish.org.pk