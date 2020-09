نیلم منیر کا ملک میں عدالتی اصلاحات کا مطالبہ

View this post on Instagram

Criminals, rapist, and all these people who commit these heinous crimes do it because they know that they will not be punished. So they act with impunity. "Justice delayed justice denied" Our country needs judiciary reforms which Imran Khan promised but still haven't done anything about it. After Listening to the the CCPO's comments of victim shaming and blaming my blood was boiling. Only a sick mind can say these things, but CM panjab was saying that give him time, things will get better. What kind of people are these? Don't they have any shame? Ya Allah hum par raham farma...