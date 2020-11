عمران خان نے اپنی پوسٹ میں علامہ اقبال کی کونسی دُعا کا تذکرہ کیا؟

View this post on Instagram

Allama Iqbal’s words were a powerful source of guidance when Pakistan came into existence in 1947 and during its early years. Every morning Radio Pakistan broadcast his prayer for children that began: لب پہ آتی ہے دعا بن کے تمنا میری زندگی شمع کی صورت ہو خدایا میری Iqbal's words left a permanent imprint on the minds of the children who heard it. However, over time, this prayer ceased to be broadcast, and today there are very few children who are familiar with it.