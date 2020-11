عمران خان کا نوجوانوں کو اقبال کی تحریریں پڑھنے کا مشورہ

View this post on Instagram

Today when Pakistani youth are living in a society in which there is a gaping ethical vacuum, they are in critical need of a deep and comprehensive education based upon Iqbal's multi-faceted philosophy. Iqbal's work can be a source of profound guidance to help young Pakistanis as they seek to understand the nature of their own identity and their own religion. His powerful words challenge them to become a shaheen, which hunts for its food, rather than a vulture, which preys on the dead.