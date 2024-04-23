Sanam Saeed weighs in on the increase in divorce rates

  • by Web Desk
  • April 23, 2024
Sanam Saeed weighs in on the increase in divorce rates
Sanam Saeed addressed the increasing trend of divorce in the society.

In a recent interview, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai starlet talked her heart out about various topics including the rising divorce rates.

“Today women are more economically independent and aware of their rights,” said Sanam.

She added, “Despite facing strained relationships in the past I did not receive support from anyone else.”

Sanam Saeed went on saying, “However times have changed now and now girls stand up for themselves leading to an increase in divorce rate.”

“Education is important, that’s why parents should get their daughter's educated first than getting them married at the age of 15,” she further stressed.

For the unversed, the actress herself has tasted the pain of divorce after parting ways with her childhood buddy Farhan Hassan.

Sanam Saeed tied the knot with actor Mohib Mirza, who was previously married to the Daam actor Aamina Sheikh. 

On the work front, Sanam Saeed has been roped in to star opposite Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in the drama series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. 

