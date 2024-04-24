Meghan Markle delays podcast to 2025 as A-List guests ditch her

  • April 24, 2024
Meghan Markle delays podcast to 2025 as A-List guests ditch her
Meghan Markle is facing ‘no pressure’ from deal company Lemonada

Meghan Markle has pushed her new podcast series to 2025 after struggling to book enough A-List celebrities as guests.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Kinsey Schofield claimed that the deal with Lemonada has hit a huge block because big names already have schedules squeezed with other serious commitments.

But since there is no pressure on the Duchess of Sussex to record episodes, the company has decided to delay her show instead of making it work with low-profile actors, singers, or entertainers.

Kinsey said, “Lemonada Media is apparently putting her new podcast on hold until next year at the earliest.”

“They’re afraid that her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and her new Netflix series could conflict with the promotion that they’d really like to go into this new podcasting venture,” she proposed another reason behind the decision.

Then, the royal author said that the firm is more relaxed with Meghan Markle as compared to when she had released a podcast series with Spotify in 2022 called Archetypes.

She suggested, “There is, I would suspect, not a lot of money on the line here or there would be bigger expectations. We saw that with Spotify. There was a countdown clock. When they only got 13 episodes out, they gave her the chop.”

