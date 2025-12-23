Meghan Markle shares Christmas playlist with nod to Prince Harry wedding

Meghan Markle has shared her personal Christmas playlist with a heartwarming nod to her wedding with Prince Harry.
On Monday, December 22, the Duchess of Sussex posted a clip on Instagram from her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love Meghan: Holiday Celebration.
In the shared video, she can be seen taking part in festive activities.
These included crafting at a table, preparing drinks and working in a kitchen decorated for the holiday season.
Alongside the footage, Meghan wrote, “All the sounds of the season . Here is my personal list of favorite holiday songs on rotation in our home this time of year. Wishing you a safe and cozy Christmas! Enjoy!”
The duchess dropped a curated festive playlist leaning heavily towards classic Christmas singles and renowned artists.
Her playlist started with Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas by Norah Jones and Laufey, followed by Winter Wonderland by Ella Fitzgerald and Looks Like a Cold Cold Winter by Ingrid Michaelson.
Frank Sinatra’s I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm, Michael Bublé’s Christmas (Baby Please Come Home), Ray Charles’s Baby It’s Cold Outside, Dinah Washington’s Ole Santa, Eartha Kitt’s live recording of Santa Baby, and All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey were also included in the playlist.
Meghan's holiday playlist featured Amen / This Little Light of Mine by Etta James, which was also played at her wedding with Harry in 2018, when the couple left St George’s Chapel following their ceremony.