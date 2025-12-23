Kensington Palace breaks silence after King Charles emotional plea to Meghan

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a special surprise before Christmas.
Just a day after inside sources revealed that King Charles have been pursuing his estranged son Prince Harry into convincing Meghan Markle to end rift with royal family, Kensington Palace shared a delightful update.
The official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales on Tuesday, December 23 shared an artist's view into this year's Together at Christmas service, held at Westminster Abbey on December 5, 2025.
Together at Christmas Carol Service hosted by the future Queen was beautifully captured in the sketches made by UK's renowned artist and illustrator, Caroline Tomlinson.
In Closer magazine's latest report, a well-placed source spilled about how His Majesty has been requesting Prince Harry to persuade his wife to support his reconciliation efforts to end years long rift.
"He understands that Meghan has her reasons for being reluctant to bring the children to the UK, and he's not being dismissive, but he also feels it’s gone on far too long and that if Meghan wanted this to happen, it would," the source revealed.
They continued, "Harry is too protective to put the blame on her for the kids not seeing their grandfather, but everyone knows she’s calling the shots."
"Charles isn’t in contact with Harry a whole lot but they are in touch and he’s been pushing Harry to take a firmer stand and push Meghan to let this happen," added the insider.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry - who moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their Royal duties severed their ties with the monarch, Prince William and Kate Middleton with their controversial claims about them in public.