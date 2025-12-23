Royal
  By Sidra Khan
King Charles to make 2025 Christmas speech historic with cutting-edge tech

The British monarch is set to bring a historic transformation to this year’s Christmas Day message

King Charles is gearing up to bring a major change to this year’s Christmas speech.

In a major new update shared by The Sun on Monday, December 22, it was reported that the 77-year-old British monarch is set to make his 2025 Christmas address historic by introducing a cutting-edge technology.

The annual royal Christmas message started as a radio broadcast, later aired on TV, and is now offered online and in 3-D.

However, this year is set to see a significant transformation to the annual address as King Charles is preparing to introduce latest technology – Virtual Reality (VR) headsets.

This Christmas, viewers can use the Meta Quest 3 VR headset to watch broadcasts as if they are in a luxury lodge or full cinema, making the experience immersive and exciting from home.

“We have a great tradition of embracing new technologies from the very start of the Royal Christmas message and are always looking to reach out to new audiences,” a source told the outlet.

It is worth mentioning that when it comes to technology, the King is said to be very particular and reportedly does not even own a cellphone.

The 2025 Christmas Day speech will mark King Charles’s fourth annual holiday address to the nation since ascending the British throne in 2022.

