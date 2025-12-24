Prince Harry steps out for a delightful cause ahead of Christmas 

Prince Harry has visited the Ventura Training Centre for a heartwarming cause ahead of Christmas.
The Duke of Sussex stopped by the facility to meet formerly incarcerated firefighters earlier this week.
These firefighters are rebuilding their lives through public service and rehabilitation programmes.
Harry’s outing was posted by the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, a US-based organisation that supports people leaving prison to successfully re-enter society.
As per the organization's statement posted on Instagram, Meghan Markle’s husband met had “protected our communities during wildfire season” and were now continuing that service through “long-term careers in fire service.”
It continued, “Service has the power to transform lives. This week at the Ventura Training Center, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, spent time with formerly incarcerated firefighters, men who protected our communities during wildfire season and are now continuing that service through long-term careers in fire service.”
“Thank you, Prince Harry, for taking the time to meet with our men and hear their stories. Their pride, leadership, and commitment are a testament to what’s possible when opportunity meets purpose,” the message concluded.
In the shared photo, Harry was standing alongside firefighters in uniform in front of a Cal Fire vehicle.
The duke was casually dressed in jeans and a dark T-shirt for the outing.