Kiara Advani amps up her style game in a new snapshot: SEE

Kiara Advani looked jaw-dropping stunning in a white dress, offering fans major fashion cues.
Turning to Instagram on Tuesday, the Shershaah star dropped a relaxed snapshot with her style doing all the talking.
The picture saw Kiara lounging on the sofa as she sipped on a hot cup of coffee at Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s baby shower.
She turned heads in a white dress, accessorized with gold accents and a pair of sunglasses.
As soon as the Lust Stories star shared the photo, likes and comments poured in from all sides.
Her co-star Shahid Kapoor commented, “That sofa is very familiar.”
While Varun Dhawan penned praise on Kiara’s style, "Nice glasses.”
One fan too wrote, “For a second I thought its Deepika, haha love you tho Kiara post more of you please.”
Kiara Advani tied-the-knot with her longtime beau Sidharth Malhotra last year in February.
On the work front, Kiara Advani is gearing up to mark her stunt debut opposite Ranveer Singh in the action film titled Don 3.