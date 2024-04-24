King Charles demotes Kate Middleton with ‘lowest’ royal honour

  • by Web Desk
  • April 24, 2024
Kate Middleton has been awarded with a new royal honour by King Charles, which according to a royal expert is one of the lowest accolades.

As reported by the Daily Star, the royal commentator, Gertrude Daly expressed her thoughts about Kate Middleton’s new title, Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour.

According to Daly, the Princess of Wales is the first royal member to be appointed as the Royal Companion in the order’s 107-year history.

During her conversation with Daily Star, Gertrude Daly said, “Receiving any honour from the British Monarch is a show of recognition and praise. But, in terms of the Order of the Companions of Honour and where it falls in the hierarchy and precedence of honours, this is one of the lowest orders.”

She went on to explain, “Princess Kate is the first royal to receive this honour, which is very much an honour. But it is important to also recognise that the reason this honour was never given to other royals is because of how low it is. Royal usually receive much higher honours."

The royal expert further clarified that Kate Middleton’s previous honour, Grand Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order is more significant than other honours.

"All of the other honours given out on Tuesday were among the highest honours you can receive. So, Princess Kate's honour pales in comparison. And seems like a consolation prize," she said.
For the unversed, King Charles awarded the honour to his cancer-stricken daughter-in-law on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

