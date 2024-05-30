Dwayne Johnson drops NEW ‘Moana 2’ trailer

Dwayne Johnson has finally shared the new trailer of Moana 2.
The Walt Disney Animated Studios movie stars Auli‘i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson as Moana and demigod Maui voices.
The teaser begins with Moana's arrival on shore, where she summons a premonition with a resounding note from a conch shell, hinting at the beginning of her journey.
In one clip, Moana sets sail, where she is joined by loyal companions Hei Hei The Rooster (voiced by Alan Tudyk) and Pua the pot-belly pig.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Dwayne posted the trailer and penned a sweet note.
The Rock captioned the post, “Moana and Maui are back. Watch the new trailer for Disney’s #Moana2 now and see the movie only in theaters November 27, 2024!”
Shortly after Dwayne shared the trailer on his social media account, his comment section was swarmed by Moana fans.
A fan wrote, “OMG it's finally happeningggg, cannot wait to see the movie in theater.”
Another one wrote, “you ROCKED the role, if you know what i mean (laughing emoji).”
“Cannot wait to see moana in the Theater, lots of love from Thailand,” a third chimed in.
Moana 2 is all set to release in theatres on November 27, 2024.