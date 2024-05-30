Entertainment

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet’s romance is ‘long-lasting’

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are going strong a year after their romance was confirmed

  • by Web Desk
  • May 30, 2024
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet’s romance is ‘long-lasting’
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are going strong a year after their romance was confirmed

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are going strong despite widespread speculation about their compatibility.

The unlikely star couple’s romance is reportedly stronger than ever, a year after it was confirmed, and as per sources, they even envision are ‘long-lasting’ relationship with each other, as per Entertainment Tonight.

A source revealed to ET: “Kylie and Timothée are still seeing each other and happy. They don't need to try to make things work and it just comes naturally to them.”

“Their relationship is easy. They make an effort to see each other when they can and stay in touch when they’re not geographically close to one another,” the insider added.

As per the same source: “They're in constant and fluid communication. They see a long-lasting relationship together. “

This comes months after the Kardashians mogul and the Dune actor’s last public appearance together at the 2024 Golden Globes in January; they prefer to keep their romance away from the public eye and are not even Instagram official yet.

In fact, Kylie even refused to comment on her relationship with Timothee in an interview with The New York Times in March, saying that she “doesn’t want to talk about personal things” when asked about her new aesthetic and beau.

Meanwhile, Kylie is also busy with raising her two children, Stormi and Aire Webster, who she shared with rapper Travis Scott.

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash

Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Entertainment News

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Sonam Bajwa gushes over Fawad Khan, calls him her 'forever crush'
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Sofia Vergara reveals new meaning behind ex-husband’s tattoo
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Taylor Swift expresses love for fans after wrapping two 'magical' shows in Madrid
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Malaika Arora shares first post amid Arjun Kapoor breakup
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Nicki Minaj’s Amsterdam show halts after detention at airport
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Lenny Kravitz teases about creating his own film
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt board flight to undisclosed location with Minal Khan
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Aditi Rao Hydari feels ‘honoured’ to represent India at Cannes
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Malaika Arora splits from Arjun Kapoor as their relationship ‘ran its course’
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Madonna faces lawsuit over explicit content at Celebration Tour shows
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Zayn Malik looks ‘dapper’ in latest snaps