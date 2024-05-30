Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet’s romance is ‘long-lasting’

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are going strong despite widespread speculation about their compatibility.
The unlikely star couple’s romance is reportedly stronger than ever, a year after it was confirmed, and as per sources, they even envision are ‘long-lasting’ relationship with each other, as per Entertainment Tonight.
A source revealed to ET: “Kylie and Timothée are still seeing each other and happy. They don't need to try to make things work and it just comes naturally to them.”
“Their relationship is easy. They make an effort to see each other when they can and stay in touch when they’re not geographically close to one another,” the insider added.
As per the same source: “They're in constant and fluid communication. They see a long-lasting relationship together. “
This comes months after the Kardashians mogul and the Dune actor’s last public appearance together at the 2024 Golden Globes in January; they prefer to keep their romance away from the public eye and are not even Instagram official yet.
In fact, Kylie even refused to comment on her relationship with Timothee in an interview with The New York Times in March, saying that she “doesn’t want to talk about personal things” when asked about her new aesthetic and beau.
Meanwhile, Kylie is also busy with raising her two children, Stormi and Aire Webster, who she shared with rapper Travis Scott.